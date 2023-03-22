PSNI find two suspected firearms in Omagh searches

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have recovered two suspected firearms and a quantity of ammunition in the Omagh area on Tuesday, March 21 as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

The planned search in the Seskinore Road area was conducted with support from Tactical Support Group colleagues.

The weapons were found in what the police described as a “constructed hide” which was hidden from view.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said, “The weapons were recovered from a constructed hide which had been secreted in the ground. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination. A main line of enquiry is that the weapons may be linked to the New IRA.

“Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today’s search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.”

DCI Hamlin added, “There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.”

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and are keen to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”