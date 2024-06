POLICE are investigating whether two petrol bomb attacks between Omagh and Beragh in the early hours of this morning are linked.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Curley said, “At around 4.05am, it was reported to police that a petrol bomb was placed beside a black car in the area. The vehicle was substantially damaged, with a nearby property located in the area also damaged during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are investigating a possible link between this incident and a report of a petrol bomb thrown at a black coloured car parked at the Beattie Villas area of Omagh sometime between 3.30am and 4.30am on Friday.

“Substantial damage was caused to the vehicle following the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to both incidents, are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 176 07/06/24. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”