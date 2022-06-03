‘Puddlefest’ music event will help raise money for playgroup

RAISING money for a beloved Tyrone playgroup and football club is the aim of an upcoming entertainment extravaganza in Clanabogan, which will see everything from marvellous music, to thoughtful poetry and delicious freshly-made treats bring the peaceful village to vibrant life.

Taking place next Saturday (June 11) from 10am-to-6pm, ‘Puddlefest at Clanabogan’ promises to be a feast for the senses, and all monies raised will be shared between ‘Puddleducks Playgroup’, Clanabogan, and ‘Drumragh Sarsfield Football Club’, the latter also being the venue for the event.

For readers unfamiliar with the now-annual Puddlefest event, it was the bubbling brainchild of Omagh musician, Doyle Mills, all of 15 years ago.

Speaking to the UH, Mr Mills recalled having the ‘crazy’ idea of hosting a ‘one-off’ 12-hour music marathon in 2007 to help raise vital funds for Puddleducks – the playgroup which his four children attended, and loved.

A spirited success, the festival phenomenon quickly evolved into a yearly affair – excluding the pandemic, of course! – and led the way in the funding of a myriad of the playgroup’s refurbishments.

These included the renovation of the playgroup’s cloakroom area, the raising of its quaint decking area for the children to enjoy, and the building of a brand new swing set.

But the event has also shone bright in the community for another unique reason: It bridges the proverbial gap between seasoned professional musicians and youngsters with a passion for the arts.

And this year, true to form, an impressive array of local musical talent of all ages awaits in spades.

Here come the regulars

Regulars returning to the festival programme include Frank Chism, the Moore Brothers, Helena Sherry, Stone Resistance and Fivemiletown’s Woodburners; while the All Saints Primary School choir and Omagh County Primary School choir are looking forward to showcasing their excellent vocal prowess in front of their proud parents and music lovers; and the Newtownstewart Highland Dancers will be getting the toes tapping to terrific tunes.

Some exciting new additions to the programme this year include the rousing ‘Harmonise’ choir; the ‘Culmore Swing Combo’, and thought-provoking poet, Viv Brady, whose creative talents also extend to songwriting and singing.

As well as welcoming musical maestros to the indoor and – weather permitting – outdoor stage, there will be further fabulous attractions for festival goers, such as ‘Gaelic Start Taster’ sessions, fun family games, tasty ‘Fire and Feed’ pizza, Kool Kandy, a raffle, quirky Bric-a-brac, and warming refreshments.

‘COMMUNITY SPIRIT’

Puddlefest founder and twinkling guitarist, Doyle Mills, described the event as a ‘great day of music, fun and community spirit’.

“It has been a long three years since the last ‘Puddlefest’ in 2019,” Doyle detailed. “But as we all begin to emerge from the darkness of the last couple of years, and as the world slowly turns to a cautious new reality, many events are beginning to emerge again – including our brilliant festival.

“We are delighted to announce that this year, Puddlefest is taking place at Drumragh Sarsfield Football Club, a brand new venue for us, and we would like to extend much thanks to the club for graciously sharing their fabulous surrounds with us,” he said.

“As well as raising valuable funds, it’s a great community spirited event, with top class local musicians – and all egos are checked in at the door,” he added. “The beauty of it is that you have seasoned professionals like Ray Moore, Gerarda McCann, Frank Chism taking to the stage, alongside primary school choirs and budding young musicians on their tin whistles.

“We can’t wait to see you there.”

‘Puddlefest at Clanabogan’ in aid of Puddleducks Playgroup, Clanabogan, and Drumragh Sarsfield Football Cllub, will take place at Drumragh Sarsfield Football Club, on Saturday, June 11, between 10am and 6pm.