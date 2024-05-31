Rapist refused bail for alleged stalking

A CONVICTED rapist has been remanded in custody after allegedly stalking a woman in Castlederg by “pursuing her over a number of days, culminating in him arriving at her home.”

Desmond Leitch (36) of Castlefin in Co Donegal is accused of engaging in conduct amounting to harassment and stalking of the complainant between May 21 and 23.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court this week that the charges could be connected.

Advertisement

He explained the complainant contacted police after Leitch had been standing outside her home for 45 minutes.

Several days beforehand on May 21 she saw him in a Castlederg shop shopping with his sister.

While all parties were aware of each other there was no conversation or interactions.

The complainant returned home and later received messages via Facebook from a profile in Leitch’s sister’s name asking, “Are you looking for a man.”

She declined but a follow-up reply was, “I’ve a good-looking man if you’re interested. Desmond Leitch, my brother … This boy wants to chat to you.”

This was followed by a phone call initiated by the sister’s profile which the complainant answered, expecting it to be a female. However a male identified himself as Mr McKnight.

Another male voice was in the background whom Mr McKnight referred to as “Dessie” and the conversation centred on whether she wished to meet him.

Advertisement

She repeatedly said no and ended the call.

Despite this a further message asked if, “Dessie” could meet her, followed by a missed call, neither of which she answered.

The following day a message from the Facebook profile asking, “Are you looking for Desmond’s number?” and a short time later, “Do you want Desmond’s number?”

The complainant did not reply.

On May 23 a message stated, “Here’s my number. Dessie here. Text me if you’re interested in me.”

This too was unanswered with the complainant believing if she didn’t engage, Leitch would “get the hint” although she was becoming increasingly uneasy.

Later that day while driving near her home, she observed him walking in the direction of Castlederg, then turn around and run after her car.

She got into her house but Leitch began knocking on her front door.

Terrified, she ran upstairs and hid in a bedroom as she had since become aware of his previous offending.

He remained outside for around 45 minutes and the complainant alerted police.

Leitch’s sister confirmed he had borrowed her phone and when it was returned she noticed messages had been sent.

He was arrested and denied stalking or harassing the complainant but accepted being outside her home maintaining he “only wanted to have a chat about her possibly going on a date.”

In addition, he denied sending all but the final Facebook message and while present when they were sent he claimed to be unaware of the content.

Objecting to bail the detective said Leitch was only recently released from prison after serving a sentence for rape in Republic of Ireland where he is currently on bail for similar matters which are moving toward trial.

“There is a risk to the public as the defendant is a convicted sex-offender, said the detective.

“PSNI were notified by Garda of his presence near the border on May 17, such was their concern which was four days before this incident began. He pursued the complainant over a number of days, culminating in him arriving at her home.”

A defence barrister conceded Leitch’s previous record was “a significant factor in respect of bail, however which conditions risk could be managed.”

However, District Judge Alana McSorley refused, describing Leitch’s behaviour as “sinister and the police concerns are justified.”

Leitch will appear again by video-link at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on June 20.