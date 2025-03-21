Renewed appeal for information about crash in which teenager died

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information about a road accident earlier this month in which a teenager was killed.

Callum Quinn, who was 18 and lived at Bush Road in Dungannon, died in the single-vehicle collision on the Dungannon to Coalisland road at 10.50pm on March 4.

He was driving a black Peugeot 207.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson asked anyone with information about the collision to contact investigating officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Coalisland Road area, between 10.35pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday 4th March, and has dash-cam footage to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1775 04/03/25, or you can submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/