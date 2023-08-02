Renewed hope over ‘badly missed’ Post Office branch

A Post Office could be opened again in the Melmount Road area of Strabane by the end of this year, it has emerged.

The Melmount Road branch was previously located in a local convenience store on Beechmount Avenue in the town.

But, last September, services were abruptly cut when the store closed without warning overnight.

But, now, the Post Office has confirmed that it has received “local interest” in acquiring premises situated in the area with an eye to restoring services there.

Should the interest progress, the Post Office says it hopes to begin consultation with the interested parties later this year.

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley, said the Melmount Road Post Office branch has been “badly missed” by local residents.

She said, “Since the sudden closure of the Melmount Road branch in September last year, I have been engaging with the Post Office, pressing for the service to be restored as soon as possible.

“The Melmount Road Post Office Branch has been badly missed but following this news there is now renewed hope that we can see the service up-and-running again.

“While my Post office contact was not able to give any further details at this point, citing a confidentiality clause with all applicants before a contract is signed, he said he was hopeful things will progress quickly and that he will be in a position to provide further details, such as anticipated opening dates and location.”