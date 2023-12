WHO doesn’t enjoy a good aul yarn, a cherished anecdote, or a tall tale? Ireland is a country full of storytellers and, in particular Strabane.

With that in mind, Strabane History Society warmly welcome one and all to their next talk tonight (Thursday) where anyone interested in hearing about Strabane of old, offering up a festive fable, or giving their own tuppence worth, can indulge in a bit of story-telling.

Entitled ‘Gone tell me that one again!’ tonight’s talk will be facilitated by one of Ireland’s best loved children’s authors Liz Weir. Cushendall-native Liz will be present at Strabane Brass Band music rooms in John Wesley Street for the talk. An acclaimed children’s author and former librarian, Liz works with people of all ages, travelling the world to tell stories and facilitate workshops to promote the art of storytelling, something which is synonymous with Ireland.

She has appeared on BBC, RTE and UTV and among her many achievements Liz is the founding member of the ‘Yarnspinners’ story-telling groups, organiser of the Ulster Storytelling Festival. She is currently the ‘Storyteller in Residence’ at Tullycarnet Library in Belfast and is the author of seven books including, ‘Stand Up and Tell Them’, ‘Here, There and Everywhere; Stories From Many Lands’ and ‘Tales From The Road’.

So, armed with your best musings, why not come down and share them with like-minded people; you never know what you’ll find out! Talk begins at 7:30pm and all are welcome.