Resurfacing scheme to commence in Fivemiletown

A resurfacing scheme for A4 Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown is programmed to commence on Monday, July 24.

The work includes carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of 350 metres of road between Fivemiletown College and The Olde Fairways and resurfacing of 850 metres of footpath.

Due to the nature of the work a lane closure will be in place for three weeks between the hours of 09.30 to 16.30 from July 24 until August 12.

From Monday, August 14 a full road closure will be in place for one week (Monday to Friday only between 09:30 and 16:30). During this period the road will be fully closed to all traffic and signed diversion routes will be in place.

Local traffic will be diverted via A4 Colebrooke Road – Creevehill Road – Drumcor Road – B107 Clabby Road – A4 Fivemiletown and vice versa. Due to the nature of the roads HGVs will be diverted via A4 – A32 – A5 Enniskillen – Irvinestown – Dromore – Omagh – Ballygawley and vice versa. The road will be open in the evenings and at the weekends.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated but some delays can be expected.

Completion of the work by August 18 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com