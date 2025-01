A RECENTLY retired teacher from Omagh County Primary School is raising money this month in memory of a former pupil who was killed in a road traffic collision back in 2018.

Joan Clements is now three weeks into the Step Up for Air Ambulance challenge, which she is completing in remembrance of 21-year-old Kyra McKinley.

The young Omagh woman, who passed away from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Deverney Road back in 2018, was once a student of Mrs Clements.

From the beginning of the month, the former primary school educator has been walking 10,000 steps per day, as part of a province-wide initiative to keep lifesaving medical helicopters in the skies above the North.

“Air Ambulance NI have a few different things running at the moment, including abseiling down the side of the Europa Hotel and parachuting from an aircraft,” began Mrs Clements, who lives between Beragh and Omagh.

“I’m a 61-year-old woman, so I decided it was probably best that I opted for the activity that permitted me to keep my feet on the ground,” she laughed.

Mrs Clements said there are a number of factors that have motivated her to undertake this fundraising challenge, foremost among them her memory of Kyra.

“She was such a beautiful girl and I remember her well, even though it is almost two decades since I had her in my classroom.

“Her death had a big impact on me. I still often think about it. It was Air Ambulance NI that took her to the hospital, where, ultimately, she passed away. However, there are many other examples of the service providing assistance that really has been the difference between life and death.

“For instance, not long ago, a young lady took a very serious health issue in Seskinore and was airlifted to hospital. In that case, the treatment she received and the speed it was administered did save her life.

“I know some of her family and friends and know they are eternally grateful,” said Mrs Clements.

As well as being inspired by these two specific incidents of helicopters being deployed in local emergencies, Mrs Clements, who is from a farming background, has a more general interest in the charity, as well.

“I’ve lived on a farm for my entire life and I have seen the dangers first-hand. With all the heavy machinery present on almost every farm these days, there are a lot of ways that farmers can get seriously, even mortally, hurt,” said Mrs Clements.

“We live by the A5 – and have seen many crashes on it; another reason I’m doing this challenge – therefore have relatively decent access to hospitals in Belfast via the M1, but there are many farmers that live in more remote areas, who, without the aid of Air Ambulance, have no chance of receiving treatment within that crucial golden hour,” said Mrs Clements.

Initially having set out to raise £1,000, the former teacher has, at the time of writing, raised £1,385.

She is now aiming to hit the £2,000 mark before the month is out.

If you would like to donate, visit her Facebook page and follow the link to her JustGiving page.

“I know the money I raise, in terms of the cost of keeping the helicopters in the air, is only a drop in the ocean, but all these drops add up. I’d be very appreciative of any donations,” she added.