Road closures as resurfacing scheme gets underway in Cookstown

A FULL road closure will take place in Cookstown for approximately four weeks at the end of the month as a resurfacing scheme, commences.

The resurfacing works, will require the road to be closed from the hours of 7am to 6pm daily and will extend from Toberlane Road for 1.4 kilometres to the traffic signals at Morgans Hill Road / Westland Road.

The resurfacing works will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of this road for many years to come.

The road closures will be implemented from Monday July 24 until Friday, August 18 and during these times a signed diversionary route will be in place via the C612 Tulnacross Road, C612 Flo Road, A505 Drum Road & U744 Westland Road and vice versa.

The Department for Infrastructure have assured that local access within the extent of the works will be facilitated.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by 18 August, however the Department will keep the public informed of any unforeseen changes.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journey.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com