THE Moylagh Road in the village of Beragh has been closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 6pm at the junction of the Moylagh Road and Laragh Road.

It is understood that a number of people have been injured, although there is as yet no information on the extent of the injuries sustained.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Fire Brigade and PSNI are currently at the scene.