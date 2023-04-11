Rotten animals dumped on Tyrone roadside

WALKERS were shocked and horrified to discover more than a dozen dead animals dumped at a Tyrone beauty spot.

The rotting carcasses of ten dead calves, as well as bags of dead sheep and lambs, were disposed of on a steep bank and riverside on the Alderwood Road between Clogher and Fivemiletown.

Officials from the Department for Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs are understood to have inspected the site on Friday.

The dead animals were discovered by people out enjoying a walk.

Locals have described the smell of the carcasses as ‘overwhelming’.

Kelvin McElvogue, an independent republican candidate in the forthcoming local government elections, has called for an investigation to discover who was responsible.

“The smell is disgusting, and children who have seen this are traumatised by the terrible sight,” he said.

“It’s a horrible mess and a health hazard. Local residents are just appalled.

“This is a quiet part of the countryside which people regularly use for walking,” continued Mr McElvogue.

“For someone to dump dead animals here is absolutely outrageous.

“There needs to be an investigation to find out who was responsible.”