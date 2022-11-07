Scaled-back Christmas on the cards in Omagh

AFTER the abrupt cancellation of this year’s fireworks display in Omagh, questions marks have been raised over whether planned Christmas events in the town will have to be scaled back amid the cost -of-living crisis.

Ominously, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it is currently carrying out a review of all expenditure and budgets, adding that the outcome of this process would determine the delivery of any Christmas events this year.

When asked about what plans were in place for the switch-on of the Christmas lights in Omagh, a council spokesperson replied, “The arrangements for the council’s Christmas lights and associated activities will be notified through press and social media when confirmed.

“The council is currently facing immediate additional unbudgeted costs as a result of trade union negotiations and, like residents and other businesses, increases in the cost of living.

“Following a Special Council meeting on October 17, 2022, officers are also currently investigating the feasibility of developing schemes to support those in the district who are impacted worst by the cost-of-living crisis.

“As a result of these additional unbudgeted costs, officers are currently reviewing all expenditure and budgets to focus on the delivery of core and statutory services and reducing discretionary activities.”

The spokesperson added, “The outcome of this review will determine the delivery of any events.”