School uniforms exchange appeal, Coalisland

IN an effort to ease the huge financial burden facing many families, the Coalisland & District Community Foodbank are offering an opportunity for school pupils who no longer need their uniform to donate them for other pupils in the area.

Last year 230 families in the Coalisland area availed of the initiative, which gives families total discretion and anonymity.

Dympna Herron, who is secretary of the community foodbank, explained that uniforms are welcome for any schools in the area. That includes all primary schools and indeed nurseries, as well as St Joseph’s College in Coalisland, Holy Trinity College in Cookstown, St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon and St Joseph’s College in Donaghmore.

“All the schools are supporting the initiative. It also includes nursery schools such as the Little Flower and Crafty Kidz. The catchment area is wide-ranging. Last year it was a great success and uniforms are coming in already. We welcome pre-owned, unneeded and good condition uniforms. We are hoping for a similar response this summer.”

The contributions thus far include uniforms donated to St Joseph’s College in Coalisland which were handed over by its principal Desi McNeill.

Donations can be made to the School Uniform Exchange tomorrow (Friday) from 12 noon to 3pm and on Saturday from 11am to 1PM.

School uniform donations will also be accepted next Friday (July 15) again from 12 noon to 3pm and the following day, Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

These dates are exclusively for donations. The distribution of school uniforms will happen in August with details to be announced in the near future.

Dan Kerr, who is Chairman of the Community Foodbank added, “Please check wardrobes, cupboards and everywhere around the house as school uniforms are costly and families are facing unprecedented levels of cost. We know the great community of Coalisland and the surrounding area will respond and give an extra helping hand to the parents and families in our locality.

“People can also contact Coalisland Community Food Bank by private message on Facebook if they wish to arrange an alternative day and time to drop off donations. In August we will update our social media with the different uniforms items, schools and sizes that we have and anyone in need can get in contact with us. Everything will be strictly confidential.”