Sentencing adjourned for Omagh woman charged with murder cover-up

AN Omagh woman who admitted her role in the Katie Simpson murder cover-up has been released on bail ahead of sentencing next month.

The judge warned the release of Jill Robinson and two other female co-accused “should not in any way be taken as an indication of how I intend to sentence”.

Jonathan Creswell (36) previously of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel was charged with murdering the talented showjumper on August 3, 2020 and raping her at some time beforehand.

It was contended he attacked Katie – the younger sister of his partner Nina – in a jealous rage then staged a scene to make it appear she had attempted to take her own life.

He denied all charges against him and the trial got underway last month, but ended 24 hours later when the court was informed he had been found dead.

A police officer told Derry Crown Court on Friday she attended Creswell’s bail address to a report of a “hysterical” female.

On arrival she observed Creswell to be deceased and his identity confirmed by a family member.

Having heard this evidence Judge Neil Rafferty ordered the prosecution against Creswell “discontinued, by reason of his death”.

While four women, all associated to Creswell through the equestrian industry, were reported by police for prosecution, a decision was taken to proceed against three.

They initially denied charges relating to various actions following Katie’s death, but later changed their plea.

Hayley Robb (30) from Weavers Meadow, Banbridge admitted withholding information between 2 August 2020 and 26 June 2021, while knowing Katie had sustained injuries.

Robb further admitted perverting justice by cleaning blood in Creswell’s home and washing his clothes at a laundrette.

Jill Robinson (42) from Blackfort Road, Omagh admitted to perverting justice by washing Creswell’s clothes along with Robb.

Rose de Montmorency-Wright (23) of Craigantlet Road, Newtownards admitted withholding information between 9 October 2020 and 13 October 2021 knowing Creswell had assaulted Katie and an investigation was underway into her death.

Prosecution counsel Sam Magee KC accepted the women knew Creswell had badly assaulted Katie, but did not know she was murdered, and their actions were to cover up the attack.

Later on the morning Katie was admitted to hospital, Creswell was sitting in a car with Hayley, Nina and Jill, when he broke down stating: “You ones think she did this because of me”.

‘Doted on katie’

The women moved to reassure him this wasn’t true because they believed “he doted on Katie.”

Creswell told them he had beaten Katie and knowing she had sustained significant injuries intended to explain these to medical staff as caused by her being trampled.

None reported this to police or medical staff, and while Rose was not present for this conversation, she later said of her involvement, she “wanted to have his back”.

She also told police she spoke to Katie on her return with Creswell on the night of 2 August 2020, who was laughing about being trampled by her horse.

Rose also said the following morning she spoke to Katie who told her she wasn’t going to work.

Thinking this unusual for Katie but not suspecting anything was wrong, Rose left for work in Creswell’s car.

He meanwhile took his children to his mother’s and on the return trip while talking on the phone to Hayley screamed he had found Katie hanging.

On arrival at the house Hayley cleaned blood off a banister, but understood this to be from the assault.

She also took Creswell’s clothes on his request, meeting up with Jill, the same day, before they drove to an external launderette and washed them.

Hayley remained in the car throughout and Jill later returned the washed clothing to Creswell’s mother’s house.

The court heard he had previous convictions for violence and was known to be physically and emotionally abusive of women.

Defence counsel for the women each contended they too were victims of Creswell’s abuse and acted out of fear and misguided loyalty.

Aware of his previous convictions they did not want him getting into trouble for assaulting Katie and he had also told them not to tell anyone what had occurred.

Judge Rafferty decided to adjourn sentencing adding his intention to include victim impact statements because: “It’s important that those who suffered the greatest know their views will be taken into consideration”.

The case will return to court on 14 June.