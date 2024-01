POLICE are investigating a report of an altercation at a licensed premises in the Orritor Street area of Cookstown.

It was reported that at around 5.45pm up to five people were involved in an altercation on Thursday, December 21 outside the Belfast house bar.

One man received injuries to his face, including a broken jaw.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1505 of 21/12/23.