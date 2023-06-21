Sharp rise in shoplifting and burglaries

CRIME rates across Tyrone have soared in the past year, according to latest figures from the PSNI.

Latest statistics showed that there were almost 300 more crimes committed in the Mid-Ulster area, and increases of nearly 250 in the Fermanagh and Omagh and Derry City and Strabane policing districts.

The numbers in Fermanagh and Omagh rose by 4,264 to 4,505, in Mid-Ulster from 5,365 to 5,657 and in Derry City and Strabane from 11,166 to 11,364.

Shoplifting incidents in the Fermanagh and Omagh area almost doubled, from 23 to 41. There was also an increase in the number of burglaries from 140 to 159 during the same period.

Although there was a fall in the overall number of drugs offences, there was a slight increase in trafficking incidents.

The figures come amid ongoing concerns about funding available to the PSNI.

Omagh-based Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly, said the police need more support to help achieve a reduction in crime.

“The budget to the PSNI has not been adequate for a number of years now.

“If we want to make sure that they have the support required to tackle crime and keep our communities safe, then we need to see a restored Stormont Executive and a greater focus on community safety,” he said.

“Behind every statistic is a family or an individual who has been devastatingly impacted by burglary or vandalism or whatever it might be.

“From that perspective, given the level of impact on the community, it is unacceptable for the PSNI and the Department of Justice not to have the funding that they need to dedicate the level of resources required to protect the community.”