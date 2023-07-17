Shed arson causes setback for Killycolpy conservation project

AN arson attack on a shed in the Killycolpy area of Lough Neagh has caused a major setback for a bird conservation project after essential equipment was damaged.

Peter Harper, Lough Neagh Partnership shoreline environment officer, said the incident, which was reported to PSNI, has dealt a “crippling blow” to the ambitious Constant Effort Bird Ringing project.

The project, led by Lough Neagh Partnership in collaboration with renowned bird ringing expert Aidan Crean, aims to monitor and protect avian species through meticulous data collection.

Mr Harper described the burnt-out shed as an “important element” in the project, as it was used to house equipment and as a base for staff and volunteers.

He said, “We are just at the beginning of what we hope will be a very exciting, long-term project.

“One of the birds we ringed had already been ringed in France.

“Smaller birds like Willow Warblers, travelling from as far away as West Africa, choose to nest at Killycolpy, underscoring the significance of this site for understanding migration patterns.

“The Lough Neagh Ranger Team, in collaboration with Aidan Crean, has been diligently collecting data on a wide range of bird species and this project is one of only nine ringing sites on the island of Ireland.

“The information gathered helps to inform our understanding of bird migration patterns and overall numbers.

“It’s hard to understand why this happened.

“However, apart from burning down a shed, whoever did it could have easily started a major wildfire incident threatening wildlife, livestock, and potentially, property in the surrounding area.

“This is an important project and despite this setback we will be continuing with our work.”

Anyone with information or an interest in the Bird Ringing project should contact Lough Neagh Partnership by email at info@loughneaghpartnership.org.

The Constant Effort Bird Ringing project has already resumed its operation and will continue to do so until the end of August and every year thereafter throughout the Lough Neagh Partnership’s ten-year lease period.

For further updates and involvement opportunities, visit the Lough Neagh Partnership website www.loughneaghpartnership.org.