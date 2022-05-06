Sinn Fein candidates are the first across the line in Tyrone

By Alan Rodgers

FOUR Sinn Fein candidates have so far been elected across two out of the three constituencies covering Tyrone.

Party Vice-President and northern leader, Michelle O’Neill, was the first to be deemed elected at the count centre in Magherafelt for Mid-Ulster.

She was then followed by Emma Sheerin and Linda Dillon.

Then in West Tyrone, Nicola Brogan was elected after topping the poll with 8626 votes.

It looks like the status quo will be maintained in Mid-Ulster and West Tyrone, but it is likely to be some time yet before the full results are known.

Counting is continuing at the Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt.