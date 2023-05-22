Sinn Fein record historic gains

A MASSIVE Sinn Fein surge across the North was reflected in Omagh where the party gained three seats in what was an almost perfect display of vote management.

They now have four councillors in both Mid and West Tyrone and three in Omagh Town, to make Sinn Fein the largest party on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Their new councillors are former West Tyrone MLA, Catherine Kelly in Omagh, Dromore-based, Collette McNulty in West Tyr

one and Roisin Devine-Gallagher in Mid-Tyrone. Former council chairman, Marty McColgan, also returns to the Chamber after an absence of four years.

A look at the figures provides a clear indication on the secret of Sinn Fein’s remarkable success.

In each of the DEAs, their first preferences were all almost equal and it was clear from early on that the parrty was on course for historic gains.

“This was the first time that we’ve attempted to have three elected in Omagh and we’ve been successful, which is brilliant,” said Cllr McColgan. “From our canvassing, we were pretty confident that we were going to achieve these gains because the mood was with us.”

Barry McElduff, who has been council chair for the past year, topped the poll in Omagh and said that Sinn Fein “will embrace the responsibility” of being the largest party on council.

“We will work very strongly together as a team. Ultimately, it’s about what people have been saying to us on their doorsteps in the past month.

“They want hard-working councillors and the Assembly and Executive back.”

Another of their successful candidates, Stephen McCann in West Tyrone, said that Sinn Fein had entered the campaign with a positive message.

“We’re about providing for all and that’s what we intend to do,” he said.

“Our success is down to the hard work of the candidates on the ground, and the work of our activists. We led a very dedicated and solid campaign and were rewarded for that.

“There was always a risk involved when you are pushing for extra seats. But if you look outside that, it’s about building the party vote and that is what we have done here.”

Patrick Withers, who was co-opted onto the council following the death of Sean Donnelly, said Sinn Fein had a vision for a ‘new Ireland.’

“The results are an endorsement of our message of working together to prioritise the needs of the people,” he added.