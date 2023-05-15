Socialist candidate calls for action on gender violence

LOCAL Socialist Party representative, Amy Ferguson, has expressed her solidarity with Nicola Gallagher, whose public disclosure of alleged domestic abuse led to a public outcry which forced the resignation of Derry GAA manager, Rory Gallagher.

Calling for action to tackle the ‘scourge’ of gender violence, Ferguson said, “With the Ulster rugby rape trial, a horrifying rise in femicides, and more brave public disclosures, the prevalence of gender violence in our society is undeniable, and it has worsened during the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“This cannot be allowed to continue.

Advertisement

“We have to challenge the underlying conditions and attitudes which perpetuate gender violence.”

Continuing, Ferguson said, “There are immediate steps that can be taken by local councils, including the implementation of Unite Hospitality’s ‘Get Me Home Safely’ charter.

“Planned cuts to discretionary support payments must be scrapped, as these payments can help victims escape from abuse.

“Services like Women’s Aid are at breaking point due to lack of funding, and this must be addressed immediately.

“More generally, we need to tackle poverty and the lack of affordable housing, which can keep victims trapped.

“We’ve seen young people lead the way by mobilising in response to femicides, as well as homophobic and transphobic murders,” she continued. “We need to continue to organise, in workplaces, in communities and through protest, action to fight the social scourge of sexism, gender violence, domestic abuse and sexual harassment.”