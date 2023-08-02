Soldier’s widow visits scene of fatal attack 50 years on

The widow of a British soldier who died days after he was seriously injured in an IRA landmine in Clogher 50 years ago made an emotional visit to the scene of the attack.

On July 18, 1973, Corporal Bryan Criddle, of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, was injured while checking milk churns positioned in a field near Clogher.

While the soldier was examining them, the bomb was set off by remote control from across the border. He died four days later.

Corporal Criddle was married to Julia and had three children; a daughter called Sarah, who had just turned three, and twin sons of nine-months-old, Gary and Glenn.

He had joined the Royal Pioneer Corps as a dog handler, later transferring to the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. His family, job and dog Jason were the main things in his life.

A special service of remembrance and thanksgiving for Cpl Criddle was held recently Augher/Clogher Royal British Legion.

Cpl Criddle’s family travelled across from England for the special service and to visit the scene where the soldier was brutally attacked.

Julia Wilson, his widow, reflected, “Whilst it was a painful experience, it was also wonderful in a sense.

“I had visited the scene five years ago on my own, so it was nice to bring my daughter along this time and meet friends from my last visit.

“My daughter was very proud of her father, and has even followed in his footsteps in the Military, so this trip really helped bring things home for her, like the final piece of a puzzle.”

The poignant service was organised in partnership with local victims’ group, SEFF.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s director, said, “The Criddle family are valued members of SEFF and Bryan’s sacrifice is justly remembered and honoured.

“His role in life was about protecting and preserving life. How different he was from those with murder in their hearts and who stole away his life and the lives of so many others.

“It is important to never forget the contribution of members of the security forces, home-based but also from the regular Army regiments, because of their efforts, Northern Ireland avoided spiralling into all-out civil war.”