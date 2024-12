An annual community walk will be held on New Year’s Day in Co Tyrone.

Organised by Friends of the Glens, this year, the walk up to the summit of Bessy Bell is in aid of a little girl called Cora Connolly, who has been diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and will require a kidney transplant in the next six to 12 months.

Taking place tomorrow, with registration from 10am to 11am, The ‘New Year’s Day Walk 2025 for Cora’ will begin at the Mellon Country Inn, Omagh.

All proceeds raised on the day will support the Children’s Kidney Fund NI and Little Heroes at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children who are continuing to do vital work to help Cora.

Once registered, walkers can follow the Bessy Bell Way. Signs will mark the way to the summit of Bessy Bell Mountain (1338ft).

As well as being a healthy way to ring in the New Year with loved ones and friendly-faced members of the Tyrone community around you, the seven-mile moderate trek – on both tarmac and new gravel terrain – will also spark conversation about the importance of organ donation.

For more information, please contact 07810796262.

This is a moderate walk, suited to most footwear. Everyone – including dogs on a lead – are welcome. Suggested minimum donation for adults is £5.