This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Special treats at hospital to mark 75 years of NHS

  • 6 July 2023
Special treats at hospital to mark 75 years of NHS
Nursing staff at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, are jumping for joy as they celebrate 75 years of the NHS. Celebrating were from left, Joan Moore, Ciara McAree, Noleen McGlinchey, Breige McLaughlin, and Naomi Hannigan. MC 20 Picture Michael Cullen
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 July 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY