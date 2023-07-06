Special treats at hospital to mark 75 years of NHS

NURSES and other staff at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex were treated to a special birthday cake marking the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) on Wednesday.

Members of health union, Unison, laid on the treats as part of a special ceremony in the front reception area of the hospital.

The event was also attended by some of those who were treated by the NHS locally during its formative years in the late 1940s and 1950s.

Speaking at the event, the chair of Unison in Omagh and Fermanagh, said the celebrations were “tinged with sadness” over ongoing pay disputes.

“It’s great to mark 75 years of the NHS, but the unfortunate reality is that at the momenzt our staff here are continuing to battle against a pay disparity with our colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales,” he said.

“This has made staff in Northern Ireland feel under-valued because we work the same hours and are entitled to the same levels of pay as our colleagues elsewhere.”

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley, who also attended, paid tribute to the staff of the NHS.

“At the heart of the NHS are the staff who through many challenging times, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have stepped up and delivered for their communities,” she said.

“I know first hand from speaking with staff and being on various picket lines, the pressure that is on our health service. That is why we need to see increased investment in the health service which delivers fair wages and safe staffing levels.”