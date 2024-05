MOURNERS at Requiem Mass yesterday (Sunday) for the late Julie McElroy heard of an “amazing” woman who “enjoyed life to the fullest.”

Secretary of Tyrone Comhaltas at the time of her death, it was indicative of the impact that the local lady had on the traditional music scene, that none other than Daniel O’Donnell sang at the funeral, performing a touching rendition of ‘Home to Donegal’. Mrs McElroy (pictured), originally from Donegal but living in Omagh, passed away on Wednesday after she took ill suddenly while on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking at yesterday’s Mass, Mrs McElroy’s daughters Alana and Tara said, “No doubt everyone here has a connection in some way to mum and we are so grateful that you are joining us here in the celebration of her life…

Advertisement

“My mum was a great lover of music and it was only fitting that she spent her final days having a great time with her sister Annie, friends Anne and Sean enjoying live music, laughing and dancing in music city itself, Nashville, Tennessee, a place she was always desperate to go.”

With a lifelong interest and involvement in Irish traditional music, Mrs McElroy’s work within Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann has been widely acknowledged since her passing.

Comhaltas Thir Eoghain expressed its sadness at the death of its secretary and a dear friend. It described her as a ‘stalwart’ of the organisation.

“Mum was totally in her element in the lead up to the Fleadh,” her daughters continued. “Not only did she enjoy her role but she prioritised it – it truly was her baby.

“For everyone who knew mum you will know how generous she was. She would beg, borrow and steal and generally move heaven and earth if there was a favour she could do for someone.

“And above all else, mum loved her grandchildren, Grace, Maeve, Declan and Nora. There was nothing more that she loved than making the trip over to New York or Scotland.”

Alana and Tara also shared some touching sentiments they had heard since their mother’s passing.

Advertisement

One said, “It was a privilege to know her. She lead by example, giving up her time, talents for the betterment of others and we are all the better for knowing her.”

Another said, “Not sure I have ever met a busier woman who made time for all of her favourite things. Her zest for life always amazed me and she truly enjoyed life to the fullest – an example to us all.”

Alana and Tara thanked everyone who offered their support and condolences to their family in the recent days.

“We don’t have the words to express (our thanks) to the many friends, family members and strangers who have offered their time and support to help our family in our time of need,” they said. “And to all of you we are truly grateful.

“Mum was an amazing woman and was involved in so many things but the thing she will be remembered for the most will be her kindness and her fun-loving nature.”