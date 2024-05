THE Housing Executive (HE) and DfI Roads are locked in a dispute over the ownership of an alleyway in Strabane.

Situated between St Mary’s Place and Mourne Avenue, the alleyway has fallen into such a state of disrepair that residents are afraid to leave their houses via back entrances.

One resident told the Chronicle that when it rains, the area outside her back gate gets flooded.

“All of the residents agree that something urgently needs done before someone gets badly hurt and are calling for it to be resurfaced,” the lady, who preferred not to be named said.

Another furious resident added, “I am disabled and I find it impossible to go out my back gate and navigate the alleyway. The unevenness of the terrain makes it difficult to get around and I am on constant fear of falling and injuring myself. I cannot remember this alleyway ever being resurfaced so it is well past time it happened.”

Residents say the problem has become yet more galling because, only a matter of weeks ago, the adjacent alley which bisects the other side of Mourne Avenue with Knockavoe Crescent was resurfaced.

When contacted regarding the resurfacing a Housing Executive spokesperson said, “We can confirm that we have completed remedial, resurfacing work at this location and we have asked for conformation on the status of other sites locally.

“Once status is confirmed, we will then explore options for further upgrades.”

The Chronicle sought clarification over why the HE was responsible for one alleyway but not another, but they declined to comment.

Meanwhile DfI Roads insisted that the alleyway had ‘not been adopted’ and was therefore not the responsibility of the Department of Infrastructure.

Independent councillor Raymond Barr has consequently critisied both statutory bodies for ‘relinquishing responsibility’

He said, “I approached both with concerns. DfI say the entries haven’t been adopted whilst the Executive say they have.

“I find it difficult to understand the question of adoption could not be easily answered, especially since a similar project between Knockavoe Crescent and Mourne Avenue was recently carried out by the HE. Something has to be done.”