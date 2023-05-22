Steady performance from Unionist parties

By Callum McGuigan

THERE was something of a steadfast performance from Unionist candidates seeking election to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The UUP retained their six seats in the Fermanagh area, although they are down two overall with the loss of Rosemary Barton and Omagh’s Matthew Bell.

Advertisement

The party will be welcoming a new face to the council chamber with Mark Ovens (Erne West), who is a former special advisor to ex-Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA.

The DUP maintained its vote across the Fermanagh/Omagh district and gained an extra seat.

Locally, Mark Buchanan is back for another term after holding onto his West Tyrone seat with 1,619 votes.

Speaking to the TyroneHerald, Cllr Buchanan said, “It’s great to be elected again to represent the people of West Tyrone.

“The people have vindicated our stand as a party, and have come out to support us at this election.”

Veteran West Tyrone district UUP representative, Cllr Allan Rainey was elected in the second round, adding another term to his service. Transfer votes following Mark Buchanan’s election in the first stage aided in pushing the votes for Mr Rainey over the line.

In Mid-Tyrone, the DUP gained where the UUP lost Rosemary Barton, with Shirley Hawkes securing a total of 1,667 votes.

Advertisement

Long-standing DUP councillor, Errol Thompson was also re-elected to serve Omagh town for another term. He won his seat in the first round of the count with 1,138 votes, allowing for the majority of the surplus votes to aid UUP Matthew Bell in his race.

Unfortunately for Bell, the closely-contested race between the young UUP candidate and the independent, Dr Jo Deehan ended with a sudden landslide vote in the popular Omagh GP’s favour.