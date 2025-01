STRABANE’S rich history and its notable figures will take centre stage tonight as the Strabane History Society presents a talk on the town’s blue plaques.

The lecture, titled ‘Blue Plaques of Strabane’, will be delivered by society chairperson Michael Kennedy and will highlight the lives and achievements of some of the locality’s most distinguished individuals.

Names like Annie Maunder, a pioneering astronomer who first recorded evidence of sunspot movement towards the equator, and Alexander Ector Orr, the man behind the financing and design of the New York Subway, will be among those discussed. Other figures, including writer Flann O’Brien and poet George Sigerson, will also feature in what promises to be an insightful and engaging evening.

The event, which will take place at the Strabane Brass Band rooms at 7.30pm, is open to history enthusiasts of all backgrounds, including prospective new members. The illustrated lecture will delve into the stories behind the plaques that often go unnoticed in daily life, shedding light on Strabane’s global influence.

With a wealth of fascinating figures to explore, the Strabane History Society invites all those interested to attend and discover the town’s remarkable legacy.