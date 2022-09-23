‘Strabane fire station needs new location’

Traffic congestion is prompting a rethink over the location of Strabane’s fire station, with local fire-fighters themselves concerned over the ever-worsening situation.

It is understood that Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel based in the town have aired their fears that grid-locked traffic on Railway Road and Branch Road could affect their ability to attend future emergencies in an adequate time-frame.

With evening and weekend traffic jams especially prevalent, Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr says the current set-up is a fire tragedy waiting to happen.

“I was at the recent picket line showing solidarity with striking postal workers and a few firemen from the local station brought the problem to my attention,” Cllr Barr explained. “The problem has been on their minds for a while and has become much more pressing as the area has become more built up over the years. Anyone who has been around that area, especially on a Friday or Saturday, will know just how bad the traffic can be with getting into supermarkets and retail parks on either side of the roundabout. Sometimes the tailbacks can spread down all major roads, which converge at Asda roundabout.

“Should an emergency arise and the fire brigade is called, then it is obvious that the fire engines will have a gargantuan task in trying to get through the traffic, which is sometimes at a standstill.”

He continued, “If that happens and the brigade isn’t able to respond quickly enough to a call-out, then there is no doubt in my mind that a tragedy could very well happen, which is unacceptable.

“The location of the station was fine for many years but in my opinion, relocation now has to be looked at, especially with the new Lidl store in development as the construction workers will only add to an already packed traffic flow. Plus, once the new Lidl store is open, the traffic will further increase, causing more issues.”

This week Cllr Barr wrote to NIFRS outlining his and firefighters’ fears. This newspaper also made contact with the fire service but at the time of going to press, no-one was available to comment.

“I know it won’t be easy to find a suitable location, possibly a new build may be the only option,” Cllr Barr continued. “What I do know is that, at present the situation is not good and with the Lidl store due to open in around 18 months, there is ample time for NIFRS to source out somewhere for a new station where congestion won’t be an issue.”