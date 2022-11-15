Strabane LGBTQ+ campaigner blasts Qatar World Cup decision

A STRABANE-BASED campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights has blasted FIFA over the decision to award the prestigious FIFA World Cup to Qatar, which begins on Sunday.

The staging of the prestigious football tournament in the tiny oil-rich state has been the subject of much controversy since it was announced 12 years ago. Accusations of back-handers, the treatment of migrant workers who have built the vast new stadia and the overall human rights violations have been repeatedly reported on by news outlets across the globe.

Even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, in charge of the organisation at the time of Qatar’s awarding, has spoken out in recent days and admitted it was a mistake to hold the tournament there.

One of the most egregious aspects to having Qatar host the tournament is the country’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues, banning homosexuality while not recognising same-sex marriages or civil partnerships and campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights is strictly forbidden. Male homosexuality is banned in the state and carries a seven-year prison sentence and a fine for non-Muslims, with the death penalty on the table for Qatari Muslims, although there are no recorded incidents that the penalty was ever enforced for the offence.

Stephen Birkett, former teacher at Strabane Academy, says he believes that the tournament should not be going to what he calls ‘a fascist state’.

“It’s obvious that FIFA don’t care whatsoever about human rights and gave the tournament to Qatar for the money. Theocratic states like Qatar are horrible for people in my community. Any state where people claim to have the religious right on their side is, in my eyes, evil. I would definitely urge anyone who is gay and a football fan not to travel to Qatar – you’re not safe!”

Closer to home, Mr Birkett criticised the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s recent words where he said that any gay men and women attending the tournament should be “respectful” to their hosts.

“I think it’s disgusting. Mr Cleverly should not have told people to kow-tow to the prejudices of a fascist state but chosen his words more carefully, advising fans to be mindful in Qatar when it comes to being out in public. I’m not a football fan but I must say that I applaud Jordan Henderson for saying he will be showing support by wearing rainbow laces in games.

“As an aside, I must also say how proud I am as a Blackpool lad that Jake Daniels has had the courage to come out as gay earlier this year.”

Finally, in a jab at previous hosts Russia, who hold a similar stance on LGBTQ+ issues he called them out for the recent expansion of their ‘gay propaganda’ law, forbidding anyone talking about homosexuality with threats of 15 days in jail and a fine of 100,000 roubles (£1,400).

Daniel Waldron