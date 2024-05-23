Strabane man recalls losing siblings in blood scandal

THE brother of two Tyrone men who lost their lives as a result of the contaminated blood scandal has said that an apology from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ‘too little, too late’.

Barney Conwell, from Strabane, lost both his brothers to lethal blood products which were supposed to help them lead full, normal lives but which instead, eventually killed them. One brother died in 1995 and the other in 2001 –both perishing after contracting pneumonia brought on by underlying causes.

The Conwell family has asked that their names not be reported at this time.

Speaking this week after the Prime Minister issued the apology following the conclusion of the Contaminated Blood Inquiry on Monday, Mr Conwell said his brothers’ deaths “could and should have been prevented”.

The report into the blood scandal also found the infection of 30,000 people with HIV and hepatitis between 1970 and 1991 could have been largely avoided.

‘DAY OF SHAME’

“The apology is far too little, much too late,” Mr Conwell said. “Rishi Sunak called Monday ‘a day of shame’ and he’s right; it’s a day of shame for the government who not only covered up the scandal surrounding contaminated blood products for years, but misled the inquiry last year and have steadfastly refused to implement the recommendations made by inquiry chair Sir Brian Langstaff. It is time for the Government to now act on a report which is there in black and white.”

Mr Conwell continued, “My brothers were diagnosed as haemophiliacs from an early age and they were given what was called ‘Factor Eight,’ a so-called wonder drug of a dried solution made from blood samples which the boys could inject into themselves by adding water, saving them from attending hospitals and offering a better quality of life.

“At the time I suppose it was (better); but what was intended as a lifesaver, instead became a life-taker.

“Their deaths changed our family forever. We took on this fight for mum and dad, who had to bury two sons, something no parent should ever have to do.”

Some 3,000 of those infected have since died after receiving contaminated blood from the health service. The Conwell family became involved with the fight for justice when the inquiry was first announced.

Mr Conwell explained, “For all these years we were fed three lies; that this was the best treatment available, that they could do nothing else and that the problem was only known when tests became available – all lies. There were warnings from 1981 that weren’t acted upon yet testing on HIV didn’t become available till 1985, so they knew for four years.

“Sir Kenneth Clarke, who previously said that there was ‘no conclusive evidence’ that AIDS was spread by blood showed utter contempt and arrogance when giving evidence at the inquiry and should lose his knighthood.”

Mr Conwell believes that the blame for his brothers’ deaths should also be shouldered by their doctor at the time. He said, “My brothers had full confidence in their doctor who called all her haemophilia patients ‘her boys’, but this was a doctor who sat on all the right committees, knew exactly what was going on and what she was ordering in – heavily backed by the pharmaceutical companies. She is just as culpable.”

MIXED EMOTIONS

The local man admitted that there were ‘mixed emotions’ when Sir Brian Langstaff gave his verdict on the scandal that there were ‘catalogue of failures’ and a ‘pervasive’ cover-up by the NHS and successive governments.

“I don’t think this is closure,” Mr Conwell said. “It’s great the truth is out there, but these deaths could and should have been prevented.”

It was announced on Tuesday that a compensation package, believed to be in the region of £10 billion, would be made available, with the estates of the deceased entitled to a share.

“It’s not about the money,” Mr Conwell said. “It’s about answers and truth. Money won’t bring my brothers back.”