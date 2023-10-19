Strabane man waiting almost seven years on surgery

A STRABANE man who has been waiting almost seven years for a vital operation says he feels “forgotten about.”

John Doherty (55), pictured, was speaking out this week following the release of a new report which showed that waiting lists across the North are increasing exponentially.

Statistics published by the Northern Ireland Audit Office detailed that, since 2014, waiting lists have surged by 185 per-cent, meaning that patients are increasingly living with debilitating conditions.

Mr Doherty revealed that the only update he has received from the health service was back in March, when he received a letter asking if he still wanted surgery.

“I first was told that I would need to get my gallbladder removed in early 2016, and nearly seven years later, I am still waiting,” said Mr Doherty.

“I feel forgotten about. They don’t even get in touch with you; not even a letter to say it could happen three months down the line. They say they’ll phone back, but never do.”

Mr Doherty continued, “The only communication I have had from them this year was a letter in March that asked if I wanted to still have my gallbladder removed. That’s not good enough. I tried to go private, but due to other health matters, I can’t.

“I fear that my condition could get worse.”

Responding to the waiting list statistics, the Department of Health said it had been clear that ‘budgetary pressures and uncertainty’ had been a major impediment to elective care provision in the North.

A spokesperson for the department said, “The report accurately highlights what is required to turn the current unacceptable situation around.

“This involves long-term investment and an ongoing drive to develop dedicated elective care centres in Northern Ireland.”

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley, said it was a ‘distressing time’ for patients and their families as life-impacting health problems were not being addressed, and, in the worst cases, resulting in a terminal prognosis.

The MP added, “We need to see an Executive restored, and a multi-year health budget to invest in the health service to hire more staff and tackle these waiting lists.”

Meanwhile, West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, warned that he believes the health service is on the brink of collapse.

Mr McCrossan said, “As this Audit Office report lays out, with current funding levels, we have no imminent hope of clearing this patient backlog and putting our health service back on an even footing.

“The only way we will get the funding necessary is through health service transformation that will improve services and health outcomes.”