A GROUP of local runners completed a stunning 37-mile ultra marathon at the weekend, in aid of the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund.

The group of seven runners included Dominic Carlin (Rory Carlin’s father), Gerard Campbell, Ryan Coyle, Christopher Leitch, Michael Duncan, Geoff Sproule and Rusty Crossan set off at 6am from the Tinnies in Strabane to the beach in Downings in Co Donegal

At the beach the runners met up with the Tyrone Duppers who were holding a sponsored dip in aid of the charity.

Advertisement

The Rory Carlin Memorial Fund was set up to raise awareness surrounding the impact drugs and alcohol are having on young people’s mental health.

Dominic’s son Rory (22), lost his life last May to drink and drugs and since then his family freinds have raise tens of thousands of pounds to help others going through mental health issues and addiction problems.

Speaking to the Chronicle Dominic thanked all those who’ve supported the fund so far.

“What a day – I can’t thank everyone enough who made Saturday morning ultra marathon possible from Strabane to Downings and I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of lads to take part,” said Dominic.

“It was a very memorable day with lots of craic and banter along the way.

“A special word of thanks to the safety team on bikes and and the lads who drove the van, Paul Keys , John Friel, Eamon Mc Hugh, Barry Porter and to everyone else who joined us along the way.”

He added, “I would like to thank everybody who has supported us and the campaign so far. Me and my family are very thankful at the generosity of the people of Strabane.”

Advertisement

To support the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund you can donate on their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/rorycarlin.