IN recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, children in the Springhill area of Strabane are actively raising awareness about mental health issues by designing and erecting banners throughout the town.

This initiative, now in its second year, involves children aged 11-13 from the Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA). Their goal is to highlight the importance of positive mental health and encourage those struggling to seek help.

Chelsea Sheerin, a youth leader at SPARYA explained, “I’ve been working with this group of great young people since January and we’ve undertaken this project to promote Mental Health Month which is happening right now. The kids put their heads together over the past few weeks and brainstormed ideas for the banners in the form of positive messaging and images which we could use to shine a light on a serious problem, especially with the tragic times Strabane has gone through since Christmas with so many needless deaths.

Advertisement

“Once the ideas were jotted down we got Matthew Tracey of Fresh Prints Design to take those ideas and make them a reality. Although we don’t have a date set as yet, they should be ready soon to be put up at various locations around the town.”

Chelsea says the plan is for the banners to take take pride of place in Springhill and at other locations such as Lifford Bridge, Asda, McDonalds, and anywhere else that the message around mental health needs to be seen.

“It’s about making sure that the message is as visible as possible,” she said.

In addition to the banners, Chelsea is encouraging people to join up for a ‘Walk to Knockavoe’ due to take place on June 22.

“The walk is to raise funds for the Koram Centre and the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund,” Chelsea said. “Walkers will be leaving on the 22nd at 10am from the Springhill Community Centre and anyone wishing to take part can collect sponsor sheets from the centre or contact the centre for our PayPal details if you want to donate to these wonderful causes.”