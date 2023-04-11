Strong winds may cause some disruption during Wednesday

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for wind.

Northwesterly winds will strengthen though late Wednesday morning into early afternoon across Northern Ireland with gusts of 45-50 mph at times inland and 60 mph along northern coasts.

Winds will gradually ease through Wednesday evening.

Here’s what you can expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

For further guidance visit: [ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice ]