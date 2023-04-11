Strong winds may cause some disruption during Wednesday

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for wind.
Northwesterly winds will strengthen though late Wednesday morning into early afternoon across Northern Ireland with gusts of 45-50 mph at times inland and 60 mph along northern coasts.
Winds will gradually ease through Wednesday evening.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
For further guidance visit: [ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice ]
