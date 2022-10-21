Substitute teachers receive to emergency payments until Christmas

Many substitute teachers have suffered distress having not received their wages for a multitude of months.

And while emergency payments are set to continue until Christmas, appeals have been made for the situation to be rectified promptly.

Outlining the issue at hand, the Education Authority have listed several reasons why this has arose, one of which being problems with the new online booking system.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed news that interim payments will be made to some substitute teachers who have not received their wages this month but urged the Education Minister to resolve these problems once and for all.

The West Tyrone MLA said, “Many substitute teachers in this constituency and throughout the north have been negatively impacted by this issue.

“News that interim payments will be made to some of the teachers affected by issues with the substitute teacher register from 25 October is a step in the right direction.

“However, this is little comfort to those who have gone weeks without getting the wages they are entitled to.

“Sinn Féin raised the need to deal issues with the new substitute booking system with the Education Minister weeks ago.

“We will continue to push the Education Minister to deal with these issues and to make sure that all of our teachers are paid for the work they do.

“It’s time she and her DUP colleagues got back to work to deal with these issues and started working with the rest of us to get money into peoples’ pockets now.”