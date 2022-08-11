Sunshine set to stick around for rest of week

THE glorious sunshine is set to stick around for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-twenties.

With just weeks to go before the kids head back to school we are being treated to tropical conditions.

Liz Gavin, meteorologist with Met Éireann, told the Donegal News yesterday that there is plenty more sunshine to come.

“The warm weather is set to continue for the rest of the week. It is going to remain quite warm with temperatures in the mid-twenties over the next couple of days,” she said.

Temperatures overnight will remain warm and will range from the low teens to possibly 16 degrees overnight on Saturday.

Although Donegal will escape the highest temperatures a status yellow heat warning is in place for Leinster and Munster where temperatures could reach 29 degrees.

An advisory warning for heat will remain in place for the entire country until next Monday.

The impacts of this unusually hot weather for August includes heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; high solar UV index; and a risk of water related incidents.

Looking ahead to next week Ms Gavin said it is still too early to tell but it does look like rain could be on the cards on Sunday.

“Next weekend it does look like there is going to be some showers developing on Sunday and into next week but temperatures are remaining in the high teens to low twenties,” she said.