Support structures for pupils who witnessed Omagh shooting

THE principal of an Omagh secondary school believes that true extent of the trauma suffered by his pupils who witnessed the shooting of John Caldwell may not be fully understood for years to come.

Since the detective chief inspector was gunned down in front of a group of teenagers as he left equipment to the boot of his car after taking a youth soccer session last month, Christos Gaitatzis (pictured) and his staff at Omagh High School have done their best to establish a system of support services for pupils and their parents.

However, while Mr Gaitatzis considers the school’s response to have been ‘quick, sensitive and effective’, he believes that the full extent of the trauma suffered by his students will not become manifest for months – or even years – to come.

“It is early days in terms of seeing the full effect of the trauma these pupils have experienced,” said Mr Gaitatzis.

“We initiated a number of strategies in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and these have been maintained or expanded since,” he added.

A respite wing has been opened up in the Omagh school for any student who feels like they need someone to talk to, or simply wants to take some time alone.

“We also have an independent councillor who comes into the school everyday, and we encourage pupils to go and speak with them,” said Mr Gaitatzis.

These counselling sessions are delivered by Familyworks, a service funded by the Education Authority. But other mental health organisations have extended their support to the school as well, including WAVE Trauma Centre and South East Fermanagh Foundation.

“There were also drop-in advice and support sessions held in different locations in Omagh, including the Tara Centre and the Strule Arts Centre,” said Mr Gaitatzis. “Students and parents were encouraged to attend these if they thought they needed them.”

The popular school principal, who, since the shooting of DCI Caldwell, has shown a willingness to openly engage with pupils, parents, the public and the media, also gave credit to the Irish Football Association (IFA) for the support they have offered his pupils.

“The IFA have been in close contact with Beragh Swifts (the club for whom Mr Caldwell was coaching the night he was shot) and they have shown a desire to help both the coaches and players who have been impacted.

“Obviously, because of what happened at Youth Sport, the team can no longer train there. At the moment they are temporarily training out of Omagh’s Station Centre, which is indoor. But at some stage they are going to have to get back on the grass,” said Mr Gaitatzis.

Concluding, Mr Gaitatzis said that the school will remain attentive to the needs of pupils and parents for a long time to come, saying that he intends to keep an open line of communication with the whole school community, and encourage both pupils and their families to use school counselling services if and when they feel they need to.

“We will do all we can for our pupils and their families,” he concluded.