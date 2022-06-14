Court appearance for suspected drink driver

A 41-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court early next month charged with offences arising from a two-vehicle collision between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg yesterday (Monday).

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, no driving licence, driving with excess alcohol on breath, using a motor vehicle without insurance and other offences.

He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 7.

Advertisement

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson added.

It is understood that the charges relate to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Fyfin Road shortly after 2pm yesterday.