Suspended jail term imposed following ‘very nasty offence’

A FORMER Strabane man has been handed a suspended prison term following his involvement in a “very nasty offence.”

Ros Gerard Donohoe (25) with an address given as Great James Street, Derry, was told by Deputy District Judge Brian Archer that he was fortunate not to be going to prison.

On Thursday at Strabane Magistrates Court, Donohoe was being sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two offences, common assault on a woman and one count of criminal damage.

Both offences took place on July 17 last year.

Speaking on his client’s behalf, barrister, Dean Mooney described the incident as “silly drunken antics.”

He said Donohoe had been involved in drugs and alcohol when he had been living in Strabane and that he had suffered with addiction and mental health issues.

However Mr Mooney also pointed out that his client had sought counseling for these issues.

Judge Archer said it was a “very nasty offence.” He continued, “Given the nature of his record… if he had of had anything else outstanding against him I would be looking at a custodial sentence.

“In respect of the offences… I am going to impose a period of two months in prison, suspended for 18 months.”