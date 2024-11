A COOKSTOWN man who clung to the top of a BT telephone mast for up to six hours has been handed two suspended sentences.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Tiarnan Scullion of Molesworth Street, Cookstown plead guilty to the charges of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that on June 29, police received a report of a man who had climbed to the top of the mast in Loy Street area of Cookstown.

Upon arriving at the scene, Scullion demanded that the police “find his brother” as he caused extensive damage to the mast.

After hours on top of the mast the Northern ireland Fire and Rescue Service rescued Scullion after he became unresponsive.

A defence solicitor told the court that his client was hoping to put the matter behind him, further highlighting that whilst he has a previous record, he had remained out of trouble between 2014 and 2018.

“He was very upfront and honest in his interview,” said the solicitor.

“He had been suffering with some mental health issues, but has pleaded guilty and wishes to put this matter behind him.”

District Judge Rafferty sentenced Scullion to an eight month suspended sentence for criminal damage and a three month suspended sentence for disorderly behaviour. Both suspended for two years and will run concurrently.

Judge Rafferty warned Scullion that if he breached the sentences, he would be taken into custody.