This Bike Week (June 10–16 ) the Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging everyone to get cycling and reap the many benefits of getting active.

Gerard Walls, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Officer at the PHA, said: “Cycling is a fun and interactive way to get moving and incorporate more physical activity into your routine. Being physically active has so many benefits including reduced stress and anxiety, helps maintain a healthy weight, and can reduce your risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, some cancers, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis.

“Not only is it good for your health, but by swapping some of your usual car journeys for cycling, you’re also doing your bit for the environment and saving money on expensive fuel costs.

Advertisement

“If you are looking for an extra bit of motivation to get cycling, you can take part in the Active Travel Challenge which runs throughout the month of June. The challenge encourages people to leave the car at home in a bid to be more sustainable, save money and boost physical and mental health.”

Whether it is a short trip to the local shop, the school run or the commute to work, the Active Travel Challenge encourages participants to switch up their usual routine and try walking, cycling or taking public transport as a cleaner, greener way to travel. Anyone can sign up for free logging their active travel journeys on the online platform for a chance to win a of range prizes including shopping vouchers, travel tickets, gym passes and rewards with national and regional retailers.

Gerard continued: “According to the Chief Medical Officers across the UK, adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Cycling as part of routine travel is a great way to contribute to this.

“Cycling is also extremely accessible to people of all ages and abilities and can be a great way to get active for those who may have joint issues who need exercise that is low-impact.

“We would encourage everyone to take part in the Active Travel Challenge this June and Bike Week is the perfect way to get started.”

For more tips and advice on getting active, setting yourself achievable targets and eating healthier, visit www.ChooseToLiveBetter.com