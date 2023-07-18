Tánaiste clarifies Irish A5 funding

THE Tánaiste has said the Irish Government is ‘reluctant’ to give funding to the much-delayed A5 dual carriageway project until the tendering process is complete.

Last Thursday, Micheál Martin clarified the government’s position on funding for the A5 when he met with prominent NI business figures in Dublin to discuss a new report on cross-border business relations over the last 25 years.

At the start of this month, Dáil Éireann unanimously supported a motion to honour its commitment to fund 50 per-cent of the cost of the A5 dual carriageway.

Sinn Féin moved the motion, calling on the Irish Government to provide a categoric assurance that they will part-fund the multi-billion-pound A5 upgrade – in keeping with promises made in the 2006 St Andrews Agreement.

But, speaking last Thursday, Mr Martin said that there was a ‘reluctance’ to announce any funding while the project is still in planning.

“When we get the outcome of any tender process… we will work out the Irish government’s commitment,” said Mr Martin.

“We have seen this in different projects in the Republic where you can then have potential overruns.

“Taxpayers will still need value for money.

“But we want the A5 completed and we will not be found wanting,” the Tánaiste added.