Telestack to create 80 new jobs in Omagh facility

THE American owners of engineering firm Telestack have announced over £4 million of investment in their Omagh facility that will create 80 new jobs and expand their facility in the town.

The expansion comes a year after the original facility was built to support the increased demand for mobile material handling products and was closely followed by the introduction of mobile crushing and screening products.

Astec the group owners of Telestack based in Chattanooga, in Tennessee, expanded into the North after acquiring the firm in 2014, which now has a workforce of approximately 200 in Omagh. It is estimated the expansion will add more than 80 new jobs over the next two years.

Advertisement

Tim Averkamp, Group President, of Astec said the project will add an additional 44,000 square feet to the facility, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 square feet and the total investment of nearly $10 million overall.

Mr Averkamps said, “This investment aligns with our Simplify, Focus and Grow business strategy and demonstrates our commitment to growth in the aggregate, recycling and other material processing industries”

“It positions us to significantly increase our distribution globally and will help us continue to offer best-in-class products and services to support to our customers.”

Group Vice President of Operations Martin Dummigan said “Northern Ireland is where more than half the supply of the global market for mobile crushing and screening equipment originates and establishing a larger footprint here will not only help us grow our business but also better serve our customers and partners.”

The company plans to break ground on the facility in late 2022 with expected completion by mid-2023.