AMERICAN firm Terex one of the North’s largest manufacturing employers with operations in Omagh, Dungannon, Derry and Ballymoney has taken over Cookstown based Steelweld Fabrications.

The deal is understood to be part of a long-term strategy which will mean investment in to some of the companies other facilities in the six counties. Their are currently 110 employees at the Cookstown plant.

Terex’s main business in Northern Ireland is making crushing and screening equipment for the construction and mining industries.

