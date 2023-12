THE Termon Flyers are gearing up to soar through the skies once again for a worthy cause.

Back in 1986, they raised enough funds to buy a home for disabled children, and now the group are embarking on a daring 15,000ft skydive to support Air Ambulance NI.

The original team of six parishioners from Termonmaguirc has now expanded to 12 individuals, with two members from the inaugural jump leading the charge.

Mary Begley and Margaret McElroy, both in their 60s, were part of the daring crew that took the plunge 37 years ago.

Despite the passage of time, they are thrilled to be part of this new adventure.

Mary said, “Margaret and I were talking to people about how it was so long since the last jump, and how much money we raised for a great charity, and we got the idea to do it again. This time we have double the amount of participants, and we are raising the money for Air Ambulance NI.”

The Air Ambulance plays a crucial role in reaching individuals in critical need, especially in rural areas.

The service costs £6,850 per day, amounting to £2.5 million annually.

Many people from the local district have benefited from this service, prompting the Termon Flyers to rally support for this lifesaving cause.

Mary highlighted the importance of donations, emphasising, “Air Ambulance NI is a self-funded charity, solely relying on donations. Please donate generously to help Air Ambulance NI save lives, brains, and limbs.”

The Termon Flyers have already set up a Just Giving page, which has garnered over £3,000 at the time of writing.

For those wishing to contribute, donations can be made through the group’s Facebook page or by visiting justgiving.com and searching for ‘Termon Flyers’.