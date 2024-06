THREE members of the Mullen family from Strabane have received the British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of King Charles’ Birthday Honours List.

Husband and wife Paul and Rosemarie Mullen along with their daughter Sarah-Jane were awarded the prestigious accolades due to their tireless charitable fundraising efforts, which have raised over £1m for local charities.

In their latest round of fundraising in 2023 the family raised over £50,000 for a group of charities in Strabane.

Advertisement

The bulk of the money was raised by hosting a number of Strictly Come Dancing events over the last 15 years.

This is not the first prestigious award the family have won; two years ago the family were recipients of the Pride of Northern Ireland award.

Paul Mullen told the Tyrone Herald, “We raise money for all types of charities and we accepted the BEM due to the fact that we believe our events are for everyone no matter their religion or background. “Originally it was just me that was nominated but I told the selectors that we would only accept the award if we all received it and they agreed.”

Mr Mullen added, “I would like to thank the people who nominated us and all the people who have helped us raise over £1m for local charities.

“I am not a big person for self praise but the family was very happy to hear that we had received the BEM and we will continue to raise as much money as we can in the future.”

Also receiving an MBE was President of Dungannon and Moy Royal British Legion, James Irwin. He receive the honour for his services to volunteer work helping army veterans in the North.

Tyrone man Aidan Early also received a BEM for his work with Community First Responders Group Armagh and Tyrone.

Advertisement

He is currently chair of the group and also helped to found the organisation

Another recipient of the BEM was Richard Black who received the honour for services to the Royal British Legion in County Tyrone.