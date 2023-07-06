Three men arrested in relation to Caldwell investigation

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have today, Thursday July 6, arrested three men in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.
The men, who are aged 23, 25 and 36, were arrested in Derry/Londonderry.
They were arrested under the Terrorism Act, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)