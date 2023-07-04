Three men arrested in relation to Caldwell investigation

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February have today, Tuesday, July 4, arrested three men under the Terrorism Act.
The men are aged 45, 47 and 58. They were arrested in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast respectively.
All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.
There have been 31 arrests to date and this figure also includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.
