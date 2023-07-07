Three men charged in Caldwell investigation

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February have charged three men in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

The men, aged 23, 25 and 36 have been charged with possessing articles for use in terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday, July. 7

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service